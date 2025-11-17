Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Trading Down 21.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) traded down 21.1% on Saturday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50. The stock traded as low as C$6.06 and last traded at C$6.29. 5,946,604 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 655% from the average session volume of 787,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Superior Plus

Superior Plus Stock Down 21.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.63.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.47) EPS for the quarter. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 1.80%.The firm had revenue of C$470.64 million for the quarter.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is presently 109.01%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.