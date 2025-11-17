Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Trading Down 21.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 21.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50. The stock traded as low as C$6.06 and last traded at C$6.29. 5,946,604 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 655% from the average session volume of 787,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

SPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPB

Superior Plus Stock Down 21.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.18.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$470.64 million for the quarter. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 1.80%.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 109.01%.

About Superior Plus

(Get Free Report)

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.