Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Trading Down 21.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 21.1% on Saturday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50. The company traded as low as C$6.06 and last traded at C$6.29. 5,946,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 655% from the average session volume of 787,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.41.

Superior Plus Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.18.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of C$470.64 million during the quarter.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.01%.

About Superior Plus

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

