Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Trading Down 21.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) were down 21.1% on Saturday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50. The stock traded as low as C$6.06 and last traded at C$6.29. Approximately 5,946,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 655% from the average daily volume of 787,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SPB. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.41.

The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.47) EPS for the quarter. Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of C$470.64 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.01%.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

