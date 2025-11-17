Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Trading Down 21.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 21.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50. The company traded as low as C$6.06 and last traded at C$6.29. 5,946,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 655% from the average session volume of 787,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.41.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.18.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of C$470.64 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.01%.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

