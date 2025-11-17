Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Trading Down 21.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) traded down 21.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50. The stock traded as low as C$6.06 and last traded at C$6.29. 5,946,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 655% from the average session volume of 787,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on SPB. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.41.

Read Our Latest Report on Superior Plus

Superior Plus Stock Down 21.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$470.64 million for the quarter. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 1.80%.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is presently 109.01%.

About Superior Plus

(Get Free Report)

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.