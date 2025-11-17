Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Trading Down 21.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 21.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50. The company traded as low as C$6.06 and last traded at C$6.29. 5,946,604 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 655% from the average session volume of 787,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPB

Superior Plus Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.63.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of C$470.64 million during the quarter.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.01%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.