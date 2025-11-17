Symbotic (SYM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $603.9950 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 24, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Symbotic Price Performance

SYM stock opened at $58.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of -831.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.10. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Symbotic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In other news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 13,500 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $1,004,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,880. The trade was a 87.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maria G. Freve sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $46,968.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,086.40. This represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,494 shares of company stock valued at $16,074,514. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Symbotic in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Symbotic by 1,750.9% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 19.4% in the third quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Symbotic by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,105,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,601,000 after buying an additional 201,547 shares in the last quarter.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

