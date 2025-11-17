T-Mobile US FY2025 EPS Forecast Lifted by Zacks Research

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $10.12 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.06. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $10.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.83.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $216.08 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $199.41 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $1,477,780,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,222,454,000 after buying an additional 4,335,368 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $618,248,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2,303.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,797,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $428,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,654 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $677,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO Srini Gopalan bought 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $201.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,977,836.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,215,869.56. This trade represents a 12.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 1,374 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.46, for a total value of $302,912.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 582,065,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,322,242,802.50. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,878,701 shares of company stock worth $447,354,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.23%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

