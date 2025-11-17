TransUnion $TRU Position Boosted by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 12.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 132.7% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 8.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 755 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $66,787.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $503,425.86. The trade was a 11.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $80,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 63,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,248.24. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $818,810. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price target on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.08.

TransUnion Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE TRU opened at $81.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $66.38 and a 1-year high of $103.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.71.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 9.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.50%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

