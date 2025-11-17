TransUnion $TRU Stake Lowered by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,221,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of TransUnion worth $282,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in TransUnion by 132.7% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 301.0% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $80,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 63,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,248.24. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $480,383.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,220.11. This represents a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $818,810 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.08.

TransUnion Trading Down 1.1%

TransUnion stock opened at $81.00 on Monday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.07.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 9.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 21.50%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

