Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman Sells $522,058.65 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman William Heyman sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.55, for a total transaction of $522,058.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,860,151.30. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE TRV opened at $286.95 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.23 and a 1-year high of $290.61. The company has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.31.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

