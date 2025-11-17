Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman Sells $575,000.00 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman William Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,337,225. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $286.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.69. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $230.23 and a one year high of $290.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 71,265.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $815,013,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $294,755,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,626,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,040,475,000 after purchasing an additional 751,715 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,679,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,101,000 after purchasing an additional 490,039 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $313.00 price objective on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.31.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

