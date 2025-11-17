TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.66.

TripAdvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $14.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $20.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.92 million. TripAdvisor had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.40%. TripAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 10,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $218,035.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 136,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,756.56. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TripAdvisor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,970,412 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after acquiring an additional 335,028 shares in the last quarter. Certares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 177.3% during the second quarter. Certares Management LLC now owns 4,751,818 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $62,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TripAdvisor by 48.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,654 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $37,036,000 after purchasing an additional 931,283 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,629,098 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,310,000 after buying an additional 912,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $32,536,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

