TSE:DIV FY2026 EPS Increased by Raymond James Financial

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Diversified Royalty in a research report issued on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Diversified Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.67 million during the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 49.25% and a return on equity of 11.46%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DIV

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

TSE:DIV opened at C$3.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.33. Diversified Royalty has a twelve month low of C$2.50 and a twelve month high of C$3.82. The stock has a market cap of C$610.80 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70.

Diversified Royalty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.0229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 157.53%.

About Diversified Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Royalty Corp is a multi-royalty company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. As a part of the investment strategy, the firm always purchases trademarks of the companies it is going to acquire. The company gives its partners the benefit of full operational control of their business, participation in the growth of their company, and tax deductibility on royal payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.