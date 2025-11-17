UNCY FY2025 EPS Increased by Brookline Capital Management

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Raja now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.51) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.68). The consensus estimate for Unicycive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.83 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $8.66 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $8.26 EPS.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.20.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UNCY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics to $21.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unicycive Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

UNCY stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $121.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 11,370,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Unicycive Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 52,925 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 11,698.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

