United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UMC. Bank of America downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

Shares of UMC opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.29. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.08%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of United Microelectronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 313.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

