United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of UMC opened at $7.16 on Monday. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.08%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,486 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,030,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 196,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,655,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,438,000 after purchasing an additional 537,777 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 832.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,530,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,762,000 after buying an additional 3,151,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,335,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after buying an additional 150,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

