United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Holdings Lifted by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 115,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $231,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Stephens upgraded United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of UPS stock opened at $96.01 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $138.67. The company has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The business had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.39%.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

