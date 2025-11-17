United States Antimony FY2025 EPS Cut by William Blair

Get United States Antimony alerts:

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of United States Antimony in a report released on Thursday, November 13th. William Blair analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for United States Antimony’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

UAMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on United States Antimony from $8.50 to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of United States Antimony in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

United States Antimony Price Performance

Shares of United States Antimony stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -184.50 and a beta of -0.10. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 45.32%. United States Antimony has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in United States Antimony by 23.7% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the first quarter worth $271,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United States Antimony

In other news, CEO Gary C. Evans purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,378,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,582,154.34. The trade was a 4.39% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United States Antimony Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

Featured Articles

