United States Antimony FY2025 EPS Lowered by HC Wainwright

Get United States Antimony alerts:

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Free Report) – HC Wainwright dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of United States Antimony in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for United States Antimony’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 45.32%.The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter. United States Antimony has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair began coverage on United States Antimony in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of United States Antimony in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Antimony presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on UAMY

United States Antimony Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY opened at $7.38 on Monday. United States Antimony has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -184.50 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.24.

Institutional Trading of United States Antimony

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAMY. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,384,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 144.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Antimony by 22.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,597,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,412 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,305,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in United States Antimony by 739.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 446,503 shares in the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary C. Evans acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,378,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,582,154.34. This trade represents a 4.39% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United States Antimony

(Get Free Report)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.