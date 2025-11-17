Varex Imaging (VREX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $219.26 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of VREX stock opened at $11.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VREX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varex Imaging

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Glenmede Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.