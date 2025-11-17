Ventum Cap Mkts Has Negative View of CVE:NOW FY2026 Earnings

Get NowVertical Group alerts:

NowVertical Group Inc. (CVE:NOW – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of NowVertical Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 13th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst R. Goff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.04.

NOW opened at C$0.25 on Monday. NowVertical Group has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$24.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 3.16.

NowVertical Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a big data, analytics, and vertical intelligence company in the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers NOW Fusion solution that creates a flexible distributed data processing pipeline; NOW DataBench solutions for data analytics; NOW Privacy solution, which reveals the risk across the entire data estate; and NOW SnowGraph solutions that provides one-to-many graph analytics framework.

