Wall Street Zen Downgrades CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Sell

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CUBE

CubeSmart Trading Down 0.2%

CubeSmart stock opened at $36.58 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $285.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.57 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 13.12%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in CubeSmart by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.