Wall Street Zen Upgrades Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Hold

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Get Clarus alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Clarus in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Clarus in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLAR

Clarus Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. Clarus has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $5.29.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Clarus had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $69.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Clarus will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Clarus during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Parthenon LLC grew its position in shares of Clarus by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 438,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 108,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 29.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Clarus by 7.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

(Get Free Report)

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.