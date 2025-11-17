Wall Street Zen Upgrades Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) to “Hold”

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Clarus in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Clarus Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $130.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.97. Clarus has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $5.29.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.43 million. Clarus had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Clarus will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 7,774.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Clarus in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 19.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

