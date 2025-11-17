Wedbush Comments on PepGen’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEPG)

Get PepGen alerts:

PepGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PepGen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.25) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.44). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PepGen’s current full-year earnings is ($2.73) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PepGen’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

PEPG has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of PepGen in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of PepGen from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PepGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of PepGen from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PepGen in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

PepGen Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of PepGen stock opened at $4.74 on Monday. PepGen has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $155.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Science Enterprises Plc Oxford acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $640,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 4,955,388 shares in the company, valued at $15,857,241.60. This represents a 4.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of PepGen in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepGen by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 16,490 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in PepGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rangeley Capital LLC grew its stake in PepGen by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in PepGen by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 92,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 28,753 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.