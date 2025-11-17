Wedbush Estimates Pharvaris’ FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Pharvaris in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.41) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.49). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pharvaris’ current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Pharvaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Pharvaris from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pharvaris from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Pharvaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pharvaris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Pharvaris Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of PHVS stock opened at $23.55 on Monday. Pharvaris has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of -2.78.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharvaris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. General Atlantic L.P. raised its position in shares of Pharvaris by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 8,031,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,380,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. grew its position in Pharvaris by 21.1% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 2,442,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,939,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the third quarter worth $43,282,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the third quarter valued at $15,613,000. Finally, Patient Square Capital LP raised its position in Pharvaris by 41.4% in the third quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 345,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 101,098 shares during the period.

About Pharvaris

(Get Free Report)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.