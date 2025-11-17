Wedbush Expects Weaker Earnings for Ovid Therapeutics

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Ovid Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Ovid Therapeutics Price Performance

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $92.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 550.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

