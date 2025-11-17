Wedbush Has Positive View of Zenas BioPharma FY2025 Earnings

Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIOFree Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zenas BioPharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Wedbush analyst M. Fan now expects that the company will earn ($1.25) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.95). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zenas BioPharma’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.04) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($4.21) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.71) EPS.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.35).

ZBIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zenas BioPharma from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zenas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zenas BioPharma from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Zenas BioPharma Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ ZBIO opened at $35.00 on Monday. Zenas BioPharma has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of -1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zenas BioPharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBIO. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Zenas BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zenas BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma during the first quarter worth $348,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma during the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 71.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Zenas BioPharma

In other news, Director Jason Raleigh Nunn acquired 63,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,002.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,173,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,294,505. This represents a 5.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sr One Capital Management, Llc bought 126,315 shares of Zenas BioPharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,399,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 1,917,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,005. This represents a 7.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 923,035 shares of company stock valued at $17,628,163. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Zenas BioPharma

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies for patients. The company was founded by Lonnie O. Moulder Jr on November 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

