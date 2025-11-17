Wedbush Reduces Earnings Estimates for Oruka Therapeutics

Get Oruka Therapeutics alerts:

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Oruka Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.90) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.70). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oruka Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.41) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Oruka Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.15) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($3.79) EPS.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ORKA. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oruka Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Oruka Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oruka Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock opened at $27.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of -0.30. Oruka Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $29.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,280,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,640,000. Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in Oruka Therapeutics by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,654,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,051,000 after purchasing an additional 735,983 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,572,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 424,750 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 354,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

