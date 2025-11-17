Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CareDx (CDNA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) recently:

11/13/2025 – CareDx had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/8/2025 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/7/2025 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

11/6/2025 – CareDx had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – CareDx was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/20/2025 – CareDx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/20/2025 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/12/2025 – CareDx was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/8/2025 – CareDx had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/4/2025 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2025 – CareDx had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/23/2025 – CareDx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

