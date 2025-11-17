Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ichor (ICHR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ: ICHR) in the last few weeks:

11/13/2025 – Ichor had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/12/2025 – Ichor was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

11/8/2025 – Ichor was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/6/2025 – Ichor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/4/2025 – Ichor had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Ichor was given a new $21.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Ichor had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Ichor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/29/2025 – Ichor was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2025 – Ichor had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/21/2025 – Ichor was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.



