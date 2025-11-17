Weibo (WB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $447.8840 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 6:00 AM ET.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.84 million. Weibo had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Weibo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WB opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Weibo has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Weibo by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,377,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,084,000 after purchasing an additional 698,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 497.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 720,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 599,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Weibo during the third quarter worth about $4,194,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,502,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Weibo by 26.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,155,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 238,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Weibo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weibo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

