Weibo (WB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $447.8840 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 6:00 AM ET.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.84 million. Weibo had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Weibo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Weibo Trading Down 2.2%
WB opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Weibo has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.13.
Institutional Trading of Weibo
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Weibo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weibo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Weibo
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Weibo
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 4 Cold-Weather Stocks to Buy as Winter Spending Heats Up
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Disney Stock Drops—Will Earnings Pave Way for a YouTube TV Truce?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.