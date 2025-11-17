What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for WTW FY2025 Earnings?

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report issued on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $16.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $16.90. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $17.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2025 earnings at $7.77 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.66 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $382.00 to $373.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $395.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $322.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $292.97 and a 12-month high of $352.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 87.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.5% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 257,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,810,000 after buying an additional 26,420 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.52%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

