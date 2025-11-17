What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for RDY Q3 Earnings?

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $13.93 on Monday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 17.14%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.26 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 71.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 217.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

