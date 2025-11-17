William Blair Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Ross Stores

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) – William Blair cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $6.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.15. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $6.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 9.60%.The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $160.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.13. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $122.36 and a 1-year high of $165.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,182,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,998,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $521,159,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,908.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,816,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $276,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,582,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,222,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,055,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $518,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,815 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $5,745,246.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 157,153 shares in the company, valued at $22,944,338. This represents a 20.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen Fleming sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $437,131.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 88,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,169,865.15. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 52,720 shares of company stock worth $7,761,212 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

