William Blair Has Negative Estimate for OVID FY2025 Earnings

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Ovid Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Ovid Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 550.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.79%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of OVID opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $92.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.

Institutional Trading of Ovid Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.