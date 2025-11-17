William Blair Has Positive Outlook for USPH FY2025 Earnings

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 12th. William Blair analyst J. Haase now expects that the company will earn $2.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s FY2026 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of USPH opened at $71.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.25 and a 200-day moving average of $80.21. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $62.77 and a one year high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.47.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.66 million for the quarter. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $85,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,467.75. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $167,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,088 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,770.64. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,061 shares of company stock valued at $426,273. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 952.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

