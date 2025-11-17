William Blair Issues Pessimistic Estimate for TENX Earnings

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenax Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.36) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.15). The consensus estimate for Tenax Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.93.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tenax Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

TENX opened at $7.10 on Monday. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

