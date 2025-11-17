William Blair Issues Positive Estimate for MaxCyte Earnings

Get MaxCyte alerts:

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) – William Blair upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MaxCyte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 13th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.46). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MaxCyte’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MaxCyte’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 125.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million.

MXCT has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MaxCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxCyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. MaxCyte has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $168.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in MaxCyte by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of MaxCyte by 9.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MaxCyte by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MaxCyte by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

