Zacks Research Boosts Earnings Estimates for Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Valero Energy in a report released on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $9.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.14. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.94 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.01 EPS.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $181.63 on Monday. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.82. The company has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 94.36%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,135,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,522 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,724,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,035,000 after buying an additional 286,942 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 276.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,795,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,425,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,141,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,089,897,000 after buying an additional 1,164,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $827,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
