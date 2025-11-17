Zacks Research Boosts Earnings Estimates for Valero Energy

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Valero Energy in a report released on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $9.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.14. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.94 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.01 EPS.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $181.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Valero Energy Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $181.63 on Monday. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.82. The company has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,135,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,522 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,724,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,035,000 after buying an additional 286,942 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 276.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,795,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,425,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,141,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,089,897,000 after buying an additional 1,164,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $827,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

