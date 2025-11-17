Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for SNDR

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Schneider National in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Schneider National’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Schneider National’s FY2027 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Schneider National had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Schneider National has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.950 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Erste Group Bank raised Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

SNDR opened at $21.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth $32,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter valued at $37,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Schneider National by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 2,943.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

