Zacks Research Expects Increased Earnings for PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($5.54) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($6.09). The consensus estimate for PBF Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.50) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PBF. Cowen restated a “sell” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $28.92.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $38.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.79. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.66%.

In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 200,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,111.36. This trade represents a 19.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 192,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,858. This represents a 20.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 507,045 shares of company stock valued at $18,193,421. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 197.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in PBF Energy by 761.0% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

