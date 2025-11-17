Zacks Research Expects Stronger Earnings for Weyerhaeuser

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note issued on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $22.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.04. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $32.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 401.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 58.3% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.67%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

