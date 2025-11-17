Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for ROP FY2026 Earnings

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Roper Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $20.91 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $20.94. The consensus estimate for Roper Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $19.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ Q3 2027 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

ROP has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial set a $650.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $592.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.83.

ROP stock opened at $449.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $435.42 and a 52-week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $13,307,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,728,540.27. This trade represents a 25.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley acquired 1,200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $450.71 per share, with a total value of $540,852.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 18,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,195,710.64. This represents a 7.07% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $567,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,029,000 after purchasing an additional 63,988 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 57.5% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 187.7% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

