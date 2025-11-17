Zacks Research Has Bearish Forecast for NSC FY2025 Earnings

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Norfolk Southern in a report issued on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the railroad operator will post earnings of $12.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.53. The consensus estimate for Norfolk Southern’s current full-year earnings is $13.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.10.

Shares of NSC opened at $284.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $201.63 and a 52-week high of $302.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 24.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,600 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $281.86 per share, for a total transaction of $732,836.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,020. This trade represents a 59.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 1,650 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $282.97 per share, with a total value of $466,900.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,640. This represents a 15.94% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.4% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 529,726 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $135,610,000 after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $597,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 682.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 56,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 116,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,057 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,468,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

