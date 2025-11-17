Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of FAF Q3 Earnings

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First American Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for First American Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First American Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FAF. Barclays increased their price target on First American Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded First American Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on First American Financial from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $63.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.45. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $70.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First American Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 77,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.31%.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.