Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook of Nokia FY2025 Earnings

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nokia in a research report issued on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Nokia’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nokia’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Danske cut shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Santander downgraded shares of Nokia to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.87.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 4.65%.Nokia’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 39,441 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 128.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 284,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160,386 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at $2,721,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

