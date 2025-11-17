Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for CWT Earnings

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of California Water Service Group in a report released on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for California Water Service Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for California Water Service Group’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.61 EPS.
California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.17). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $311.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.
California Water Service Group Stock Performance
Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $45.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $41.64 and a 52 week high of $52.33.
Institutional Trading of California Water Service Group
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 3,318.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 109.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
California Water Service Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 52.40%.
California Water Service Group Company Profile
California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.
